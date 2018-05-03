Unnamed donor's two grants hold a potential $10M for UA

FAYETTEVILLE -- Top 10 gifts to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville in fiscal 2017 include two grants from the same unnamed donor potentially totaling more than $10 million.

Five-year grants of up to about $7 million supporting UA's Supply Chain Management Research Center and up to about $3 million supporting the Department of Education Reform specify an "annual written request" must be submitted to the donor from the University of Arkansas Foundation, according to gift agreements released by the university.

UA released details of the previously unannounced gifts in response to a request from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette seeking gift agreements for each of the top 10 gifts for fiscal 2017, which ended June 30.

Under the state's public-disclosure law, the university released gift agreements or supporting documents for 11 gifts made either to UA or the University of Arkansas Foundation.

The gifts totaled about $29 million, ranging in value from $500,000 -- two gifts were for this amount -- up to about $7 million. In August, UA reported a fiscal year fundraising total of $134.2 million, which the university said included cash, gifts-in-kind, planned gifts and new pledges.

Top 10 donations included pledges and gifts planned to be given upon the death of the donor. The second-largest gift is an estimated $6.2 million to be made upon the death of an unnamed donor, with the money going to add a new feature to Hot Springs tourist attraction Garvan Woodland Gardens, in part by adding signs designed "to enhance the enjoyment of the visually impaired," according to a redacted gift agreement.

The document stated that "unique design elements" at the gardens will incorporate "both active and direct contact with the natural environment and usable spaces for relaxation and rejuvenation," including sound, scent, taste and touch elements.

UA also withheld the identity of the donor of three separate gifts: $2 million in a testamentary gift supporting faculty and scholarships in architecture and urban design; $1.85 million pledged for undergraduate scholarships; and $500,000 in an estate gift to create a Health Leadership faculty fellowship.

In declining to identify some donors, the university cited a portion of the state's Freedom of Information Act that allows the withholding of records which, if released, would lead to a competitive disadvantage.

Other top gifts include previously announced corporate donations from Walmart and J.B. Hunt and from two Fayetteville couples: Jerry T. and Kay Brewer, and Ted and Leslie F. Belden. Also among the top gifts was a $750,000 grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation to support the development of nutrition and feeding programs aimed at benefiting American Indian and Alaska Native children, according to a letter released by UA.

The university's fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30, a time period that excludes more recent gifts totaling $160 million in support of arts education. Documents released by UA were dated from August 2016 to November 2017, with some documents having multiple dates.

In signing agreements with donors, universities must balance the need for gifts with protecting academic freedom, said Noah Drezner, an associate professor at Columbia University's Teachers College who studies philanthropy in higher education.

The two grants potentially totaling more than $10 million include some money to recruit new faculty members, with up to about $2.3 million covering the salary and fringe benefits of two supply-chain professorships and up to about $500,000 for an education professorship.

"If we're unable to know who that donor is, we need to have guarantees that that donor or whoever is representing that donor is not having an influence in who is hired into those positions or what those faculty members can study," said Drezner.

It's important that a donor "is not going to impede the faculty's academic freedom in any way," Drezner said.

The gift agreements supporting supply-chain research and the Department of Education Reform state, "If the Donor does not approve the Foundation Grant Request, the Donor is under no obligation to contribute any funds to the Foundation."

A university spokesman, Mark Rushing, said in an email that when it comes to UA hiring, donors "may be aware of the process or names of those involved."

But Rushing said a gift for a faculty spot does not mean a donor is buying influence to decide who is hired.

"External stakeholders do sometimes participate in the search or hiring process. However, the intent is that donors should not be involved in the hiring process of a faculty position they are funding and to my knowledge this has not happened, at least not in recent memory," Rushing said in an email.

Rushing downplayed the importance of yearly grant requests to the donor.

"With multi-year pledges that are paid for annually, reminders that the next pledge payment is due are provided to the donor(s). The grant requests are essentially reminders," Rushing said in a written statement.

The two supply-chain and Department of Education Reform agreements have sections titled "Promoting Academic Freedom."

The gift agreements state: "The parties believe in supporting the diversity of ideas in higher education, the Donor's grant is intended to help promote an environment at the University, where ideas can be exchanged freely and useful knowledge will benefit the well-being of individuals and society."

The agreements state that "the selection of the foregoing positions and fellowships by the University must follow the University's normal procedure for selecting such positions and fellows for the applicable academic units."

Rushing said that "even if the donor fails to follow through on the gift commitment for some reason," the university is "prepared to move forward with the appointments."

Other portions of the five-year supply-chain gift include about $1 million to support doctoral fellowships, another $1 million for "center activities," plus up to $712,000 in stipends for center directors and money for staffing, including up to $460,000 to cover the cost and expenses of an "outreach/media specialist," the gift agreement states.

The Department of Education Reform gift also specifies support that includes up to about $1.2 million for "research and outreach" and up to $607,000 for student support, the agreement states.

The written agreements for the gifts have a similar format and use language similar to a template published by the Charles Koch Foundation, but a spokesman said the foundation is not behind the grants.

"We are not the donor for these grants," Tonya Mullins, spokesman for the conservative Koch Foundation, said in an email. "We've shared our grant template widely and many of our agreements with other universities have been made public, so we're happy if that template created with the advice of academic experts is seen as a model by some who wish to use it for their gifts as well."

Rushing also said the gifts are not from the Koch Foundation.

Generally, attorneys for the university work with fundraising officers and others to draw up the gift agreements, Rushing said.

"The university has templated/standardized language for various types of agreements so development officers have a base from which to work from when developing new agreements. This helps ensure that the appropriate language is included on all gift agreements," Rushing said. "However, the specific structure and unique details of each agreement as well as donor preferences can contribute to differences in each agreement."

Jennifer Delaney, an associate professor at the University of Illinois who studies higher education, said schools "have gotten smarter over time in making sure they have lawyers" look over gift agreements.

Delaney said it's not uncommon for large gifts to involve payouts over multiple years.

Public universities facing a decline in state funding have become more dependent on other sources of revenue, Delaney said, with donations a "large and fairly reliable revenue stream" for schools.

"Overall, it is fair to say that donations at publics [public universities] are becoming increasingly important," Delaney said.

