Ex-Arkansas legislator, consultant found guilty on multiple counts in kickback trial

Former state Sen. Jon Woods has been found guilty on 15 of 17 counts in his public corruption trial.

Woods faced 17 counts, including 15 counts of fraud, all relating to either wire or mail transfers of money. Woods and Randell Shelton Jr., of Kemp, Texas, were charged in a kickback scheme involving Ecclesia College in Springdale. Woods was also charged in a similar scheme for AmeriWorks, a Bentonville nonprofit company.

Shelton was found guilty on 12 of 15 counts.

Both he and Woods were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit fraud. Woods was also charged with one count of money laundering in connection with the purchase of a cashier’s check. Woods cooperated with federal investigators from November 2015 through early 2016.

Woods and Shelton face up to 20 years in prison on each of the fraud and conspiracy charges. Woods faces an additional 10 years on the money-laundering charge. They may also be ordered to forfeit any money or property obtained through their actions, if found guilty.

Shelton and Woods were indicted in March 2017. An alleged co-conspirator, Oren Paris III, former president of Ecclesia College in Springdale, was indicted with Woods. They were first indicted on March 3 with a superseding indictment filed April 18 and a second superseding indictment filed Sept. 13.

Paris pleaded guilty April 4 to one count of conspiracy. He resigned as Ecclesia’s president and from the private, Christian college’s board before his guilty plea. His sentence is pending.

Check back for updates and read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

EARLIER:

Jurors in the corruption trial of a ex-Arkansas legislator and a consultant have reached a verdict.

The jury in the trial of former Arkansas Senator Jon Woods and consultant Randell Shelton was expected to return to the courtroom shortly to announce its verdict.

Woods was indicted last year. He's accused of a kickback scheme involving state General Improvement Fund grants.

Two alleged co-conspirators — Shelton and Oren Paris III, the former president of Ecclesia College in Springdale — were indicted with Woods.

Paris pleaded guilty April 4 and agreed to testify for the government.

Woods found guilty on 15 of 17 counts. Shelton found guilty on 12 of 15.