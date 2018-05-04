Surveyors confirm tornado touched down in Arkansas during storms

At least one tornado touched down in Arkansas during this week's storms, the National Weather Service said.

An EF-1 tornado hit Franklin County on Thursday, according to the agency's Tulsa office.

Outbuildings were destroyed and two chicken houses and multiple trees were damaged when the storm hit about 1:15 p.m., the service said. The twister developed near Grand Prairie Road and eventually lifted back up just west of Arkansas 23. It was on the ground for 9.5 miles, a preliminary report states.

The peak winds were reportedly between 85 mph and 95 mph.

In total, 23 tornadoes have been reported so far this year in Arkansas, according to preliminary data.