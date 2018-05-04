18-year-old, minor killed in crash on Interstate 30 in Little Rock, police say

Two people were killed in a crash Thursday night on a wet Interstate 30 in Little Rock, state police said.

The crash happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. as 18-year-old Ohmod Lewis of North Little Rock was driving a 2003 Chrysler east near the 65th Street exit, according to a report.

Police say the Chrysler left the interstate and struck a tree, resulting in fatal injuries to Lewis and a female minor who was a passenger.

The weather was cloudy and rain had fallen earlier in the day.

At least 136 deaths have been recorded in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.