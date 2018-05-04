Arkansan faces rape, sexual assault charges in case involving 13-year-old girl

A Hot Springs man was arrested Wednesday night on rape charges that authorities say stemmed from allegations of multiple sexual assaults involving a 13-year-old girl.

Kevin Maurice Ward, 43, was taken into custody shortly after 8 p.m. and charged with one count of rape, two counts of criminal attempt at rape and three counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Ward remained in custody Friday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $285,000, records show.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Hot Springs detective Jarrett Cantrell was notified April 11 by Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children investigator Kathy Finnegan of a possible sex offense involving a 13-year-old girl. He and Finnegan went to the girl's school that same day and spoke to her about the allegations.

The girl reportedly told them that, from February to April 6 of this year, she had been sexually abused by a known suspect, identified as Ward. On April 17, the girl was formally interviewed at the Cooper-Anthony Mercy Child Advocacy Center.

She reportedly disclosed the first assault occurred in February, when Ward fondled her on a sofa, the affidavit states.

The fourth assault, she told authorities, occurred April 6 when Ward followed her into her bedroom, removed her clothing and raped her. She also described two other instances in which Ward allegedly forced her to fondle him.

After further investigation, warrants for Ward's arrest on the multiple charges was issued on Tuesday.

Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sgt. Richard Harkness spotted Ward driving a green 2009 Kawasaki Ninja in the 200 block of Glade Street and saw him pull into the driveway of a residence there. Officers responded and set up a perimeter around the residence, but Ward had apparently left moments earlier.

A short time later, Ward was spotted again on Mount Ida Street and was stopped at its intersection with Glade Street and taken into custody without incident.