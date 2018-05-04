Arkansas could be hosting 2018 forward soon

Arkansas could be hosting forward Dima Zdor for an official visit soon after extending a scholarship offer this week.

“I’m very excited about the program,” Zdor said.

Zdor (6-10, 210 pounds) of Saint James High School in Hagerstown, Md., also added an offer from Siena this week to go along with others from Utah State, Lehigh, James Madison, Weber State, Towson, Austin Peay, Delaware, Jacksonville State, William & Mary, Elon, Costal Carolina and Holy Cross.

“Planning to do it sometime next week,” said Zdor of an official visit to Arkansas.

Zdor, a Ukraine native, said he’s been communicating with Razorback associate head coach Melvin Watkins.

“It was just basic recruiting things, we talked about my upcoming visit and he wants me to meet my future teammates, also we talked about the player’s developing program at Arkansas a lot,” Zdor said.

His game is based on versatilely.

“I’m a stretch-four type of player with ability take my defender of the dribble, shoot a ball and good skill set in the mid- and low-post area,” he said. "Defensively, I have a very good feel for blocking shots and ability to guard multiple types of players on the floor.”

Zdor will take his time and check out other options and doesn’t plan on committing to Arkansas during his visit.

“I want to take couple of additional visits so I can compare schools and environment, and after that I will decide what school fits me the most and will sign with that program,” Zdor said. “But I’m looking forward to be a part of Arkansas basketball.”

He’s unsure what other schools he’ll visit.

“Me and my coaches will decide it over the weekend,” Zdor said.