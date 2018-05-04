Arkansas Democrat-Gazette wins first-place general excellence award

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in Little Rock and The Sentinel-Record in Hot Springs have won general excellence awards from the Arkansas Associated Press Managing Editors group.

The winners were announced Friday.

Lisa Hammersly of the Democrat-Gazette and David Showers of The Sentinel-Record were honored for their work in service to the Freedom of Information Act.

Among the state's larger papers, The Jonesboro Sun took second and the Texarkana Gazette third in the general excellence category. Among medium-sized papers, The Baxter Bulletin at Mountain Home took second and The Saline Courier at Benton was third.

The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing 1,400 newspapers and 5,000 broadcast stations in the United States.