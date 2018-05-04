Arkansas department filing suits to take over 2 nursing homes owned by N.J. firm

Arkansas Department of Human Services officials said Friday that they are filing lawsuits to temporarily take over two nursing homes owned by a New Jersey-based company.

The moves to take over Spring Place Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Hazen and Dierks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Dierks came in response to concerns about the finances of facilities’ operator, Skyline Healthcare, department officials said.

According to news reports, similar actions have been taken against Skyline facilities in the past few months by state officials in Pennsylvania, Kansas, Nebraska and South Dakota.

“We know residents and their families rely on these providers for critical services,” Craig Cloud, director of the department’s Division of Provider Services and Quality Assurance, said in a news release. “We also know there are staff at these facilities who want stability and confidence when it comes to their jobs that help them take care of their families. We want to do everything legally possible to make sure everyone’s needs are met.”

Arkansas officials said they are also closely monitoring 19 other Skyline nursing homes in the state.

