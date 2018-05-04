Arkansan accused of arson had to be pulled from burning trailer, family tells authorities

A northeast Arkansas man arrested on an arson charge Monday had to be pulled from a burning trailer he is accused of lighting on fire, authorities said.

Deputies with the Craighead County sheriff's office were called to Jonnie Lee Clayton's residence on County Road 7922 in Brookland about 3:15 p.m., according to a report.

Clayton, 28, had reportedly called the sheriff's office multiple times, yelling and cursing. While on the way to the residence, deputies received a call from a neighbor who said Clayton was outside hitting vehicles, pouring gas over his trailer and yelling that he was going to burn the trailer down, according to the report.

When responders arrived, the trailer was in flames, and Clayton had been restrained by family members, the report states.

Clayton's brother told deputies that he had pulled the 28-year-old out of the burning, smoke-filled trailer and had to physically restrain him from going back inside.

Clayton was arrested on charges of arson and criminal mischief, the sheriff's office said. As of Friday morning, Clayton was free from the Craighead County jail on $5,000 bond, records show.