Arkansas woman accused of hitting towing worker with vehicle charged with homicide, authorities say

An Arkansas woman was taken into custody Wednesday after her indictment in the death of a Texas man she's accused of hitting while driving, authorities said.

Fort Smith police arrested Sybil Glenn Warrick, 56, at her home after being contacted by authorities in Bell County, Texas, department spokesman Anthony Rice said.

Warrick was indicted on a negligent homicide charge in the May 11, 2017, death of 39-year-old Scott Bowles. According to court records, her vehicle struck Bowles, a towing company worker, on a central Texas road.

Warrick failed to reduce her speed and was driving on the shoulder of the road, the indictment states.

As of Friday afternoon, she was being held at the Sebastian County jail awaiting extradition to Texas, records show.