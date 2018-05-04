Home / Latest News /
Central Arkansas bus driver accused of walking off the job resigns, school district says
2:27 p.m.
A central Arkansas bus driver is accused of walking off the job Tuesday.
The Cabot School District substitute bus driver radioed the dispatch station that afternoon to let officials know he would be returning to the transportation office, according to a statement from district spokeswoman Liz Massey.
The driver then parked the bus and left, leaving students to be taken home by two other drivers, the statement reads. Students were not left unsupervised, Massey said.
The driver immediately resigned and a report was filed with Cabot police, according to the district.
TravisBickle says... May 4, 2018 at 2:43 p.m.
Bus driving isn't for everyone.
