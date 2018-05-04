Subscribe Register Login
Friday, May 04, 2018, 3:51 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Central Arkansas bus driver accused of walking off the job resigns, school district says

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 2:27 p.m.


A central Arkansas bus driver is accused of walking off the job Tuesday.

The Cabot School District substitute bus driver radioed the dispatch station that afternoon to let officials know he would be returning to the transportation office, according to a statement from district spokeswoman Liz Massey.

The driver then parked the bus and left, leaving students to be taken home by two other drivers, the statement reads. Students were not left unsupervised, Massey said.

The driver immediately resigned and a report was filed with Cabot police, according to the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Central Arkansas bus driver accused of walking off the job resigns, school district says

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

TravisBickle says... May 4, 2018 at 2:43 p.m.

Bus driving isn't for everyone.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online