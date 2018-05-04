City council member faces gambling charge after raid at Arkansas barbecue restaurant, task force says

A city council member in Arkansas faces a gambling charge after a raid on his barbecue restaurant, authorities said.

Gene DePriest, 81, of Brinkley faces one felony count of keeping a gambling house, records show. He was served a warrant Thursday at Brinkley’s city hall and later released of his own recognizance.

On April 19, special agents with the First Judicial District Task Force entered Gene's Bar-B-Que Restaurant in Brinkley, according to a news release.

Inside the business, 10 video arcade machines and cash were seized. The task force said several patrons were also interviewed and released.

The Brinkley Police Department said it had notified DePriest in December 2016 of state law regarding gaming machines and requested that any devices be removed within 15 days.

The Arkansas State Police assisted in executing the search warrant of the eatery, the release states.

Brinkley, a town of around 4,000 residents, is about 70 miles east of Little Rock in Monroe County.