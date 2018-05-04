Fatalities in India at 125 from storm

Severe winds and rapid-fire lightning strikes from a violent dust storm demolished homes and displaced trees Wednesday across India, killing at least 125 people and injuring more than 200 others, officials said.

At least 111 people were killed in the northern states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab, with many of them in Agra, the city that houses the Taj Mahal, according to BBC News and Agence France-Presse.

Another 14 people were killed in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, “which was hammered by more than 41,000 lightning strikes on Wednesday,” France-Presse reported.

Homes and businesses now lay in rubble littered with downed trees and electrical lines.

Livestock are dead . Schools are closed. And residents are bracing for another storm that’s predicted to strike in a few days.

The Indian Express reported early Thursday that Indian Meteorological Department scientist Himanshu Sharma warned that another round of dangerous weather is likely to strike the area.

“There is a high probability that winds will intensify in the next 48 hours in Rajasthan, which may lead to another dust storm,” he told the Press Trust of India. “It will affect areas of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan border, especially Karauli and Dholpur.”

The majority of the deaths were in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, in the north.

The death toll in Rajasthan soared past three dozen, and the number may continue to climb, according to the Indian Express.

The worst damage was in the Bharatpur district, according to the newspaper.

Dust storms have hit India in the past, but officials said what made this storm so deadly was the falling debris.