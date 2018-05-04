First-place Braves blank Mets for 3-game sweep

NEW YORK — After a three-game wipeout of the New York Mets, the Atlanta Braves were flying — and not just because they were heading home.

The first-place Braves — that’s right, the National League East-leading Braves — just might be starting to convince a jaded fan base to believe again.

Julio Teheran took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning, Ronald Acuna Jr., 20, hit his second big league home run and an 11-0 rout Thursday completed a 7-3 trip that vaulted the young Braves atop their division.

Players and Manager Brian Snitker were looking ahead to a weekend series against San Francisco at Sun-Trust Park, where just two of the first 12 home games sold out this season.

“I think they’re going to be pumped. I think they’ll be rockin’ tomorrow night,” Snitker said. “After the road trip we had, the style, the way these guys are playing — I mean, they’re leaving it out there every night.”

Kurt Suzuki, Acuna and Nick Markakis homered as the Braves built a 6-0 lead by the fifth inning against Jason Vargas (0-2), and Ozzie Albies, 21, went deep off an equally shaky Matt Harvey in a five-run seventh.

Atlanta has won five consecutive and opened a 1½-game division lead.

“If the fan base wasn’t already excited, I don’t know what will,” said first baseman Freddie Freeman.

Atlanta is coming off three consecutive 90-loss seasons and four consecutive years with sub-.500 records. The rebuild has gone faster than expected, sparked by the two youngest position players in the major leagues.

Albies’ 10th home run tied for the NL lead. Acuna, playing just his eighth big league game, hit a drive into the second deck in left field that would have gone 451 feet unimpeded, according to MLB Statcast. Atlanta is 7-1 since the arrival of Acuna, who is hitting .382.

“It’s that energy that these guys bring,” Suzuki said. “Seeing them come up here and do their thing, it’s pretty fun to be around.”

Atlanta outscored the Mets 21-2 in the series and outhit them 41-15, pitching consecutive shutouts for the first time since the final three games of 2015 against St. Louis.

Teheran (2-1) was unhittable until Asdrubal Cabrera doubled into the right-field corner with two outs in the seventh on a 1-2 curveball. Michael Conforto walked and Adrian Gonzalez loaded the bases with an infield hit before Amed Rosario popped up.

DODGERS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 2 Reliever Jorge De La Rosa threw two run-scoring wild pitches during an eighth-inning rally that sent visiting Los Angeles over Arizona.

NATIONALS 3, PIRATES 1 Trea Turner and Ryan Zimmerman hit home runs in the sixth inning and Washington beat visiting Pittsburgh to complete a four-game sweep.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 6, ASTROS 5 New York got a key hit from rookie Gleyber Torres during a threerun rally in the ninth inning to seesaw past host Houston.

ROYALS 10, TIGERS 6 Lucas Duda had three hits and drove in four, the Royals pounded a trio of home runs and Kansas City beat visiting Detroit to open its four-game series.

BLUE JAYS 13-4, INDIANS 11-13 Yangervis Solarte hit his first career grand slam with two outs in the 11th inning Thursday to send Toronto to a victory over host Cleveland in the first game of a doubleheader. In the second game, the Indians ran away from the Jays with a ninerun fifth highlighted by Jose Ramirez’s two-run home run and Erik Gonzalez’s three-run double. RANGERS 11, RED SOX 5 Nomar Mazara drove in five runs while homering in his third consecutive game and host Texas beat Boston, handing former AL Cy Young Award winner David Price his third loss in a row.

WHITE SOX 6, TWINS 5 Trayce Thompson homered with two out in the ninth, and Chicago stopped a four-game slide by beating visiting Minnesota.

