Home /
FYI
This article was published today at 1:00 a.m.
Today
Spring Into Summer Craft Fair -- With local artists and specialty vendors, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. today & Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Benton County Fairgrounds, 7640 SW Regional Airport Blvd. in Bentonville. 616-2997.
Frisco Station Mall Arts & Crafts Fair -- 10 a.m.-8 p.m. today & Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Frisco Station Mall in Rogers. 841-3183.
"The Hound of the Baskervilles" -- A sublimely funny re-imagining of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's story, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through May 27, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $17-$47. 443-5600.
"Ann" -- The inspiring, funny, down-to-earth story of former Texas Gov. Ann Richards, 8 p.m. today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; again May 10-13, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $17-$40. 631-8988.
__
Saturday
Motorcycle Show -- Held in conjunction with the Steel Horse Motorcycle Rally, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. $15 to show a bike. 783-7841.
Free Comic Book Day -- Crafts, super heroes, free caricature drawings, temporary tattoos and free comics, 10 a.m.-noon, with a 2 p.m. screening of "Justice League," Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Artist of the Month -- A new program this month honoring Jill Werner, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. Free. 855-2335.
Gospel Music -- 6 p.m., on the square in Kingston. Free; food available for purchase. Email annetterowe@hotmail.com.
Masterworks III -- With the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $30-$52. 443-5600.
"Willo Mancifoot The Musical" -- Created by Valerie Hubbard Damon, 7:30 p.m. Saturday & 2 p.m. Sunday, Eureka Springs City Auditorium. $7-$15. theaud.org/tickets.
-- Becca Martin-Brown
bmartin@nwadg.com
NAN What's Up on 05/04/2018
Print Headline: FYI
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: FYI
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.