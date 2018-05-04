Today

Spring Into Summer Craft Fair -- With local artists and specialty vendors, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. today & Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Benton County Fairgrounds, 7640 SW Regional Airport Blvd. in Bentonville. 616-2997.

Frisco Station Mall Arts & Crafts Fair -- 10 a.m.-8 p.m. today & Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Frisco Station Mall in Rogers. 841-3183.

"The Hound of the Baskervilles" -- A sublimely funny re-imagining of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's story, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through May 27, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $17-$47. 443-5600.

"Ann" -- The inspiring, funny, down-to-earth story of former Texas Gov. Ann Richards, 8 p.m. today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; again May 10-13, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $17-$40. 631-8988.

__

Saturday

Motorcycle Show -- Held in conjunction with the Steel Horse Motorcycle Rally, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. $15 to show a bike. 783-7841.

Free Comic Book Day -- Crafts, super heroes, free caricature drawings, temporary tattoos and free comics, 10 a.m.-noon, with a 2 p.m. screening of "Justice League," Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artist of the Month -- A new program this month honoring Jill Werner, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. Free. 855-2335.

Gospel Music -- 6 p.m., on the square in Kingston. Free; food available for purchase. Email annetterowe@hotmail.com.

Masterworks III -- With the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $30-$52. 443-5600.

"Willo Mancifoot The Musical" -- Created by Valerie Hubbard Damon, 7:30 p.m. Saturday & 2 p.m. Sunday, Eureka Springs City Auditorium. $7-$15. theaud.org/tickets.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com

NAN What's Up on 05/04/2018