Friday, May 04, 2018, 3:40 a.m.

Getting it straight

This article was published today at 3:05 a.m. Updated today at 3:05 a.m.

Due to a production error the Horoscopes by Holiday in Thursday's editions was missing the Aries horoscope. Here it is: ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your loved ones, bosses and colleagues are all looking for the same thing. They want to see effort. They need the assurance that someone cares. You'll be someone's saving grace.

Metro on 05/04/2018

