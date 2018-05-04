Giuliani offers new Trump reason for firing Comey

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's explanation for why he fired FBI Director James Comey has shifted again, with his new attorney saying late Wednesday that Trump fired Comey because Comey would not state "that he wasn't a target" of the special counsel's Russia investigation.

Rudy Giuliani said in an interview on Fox News that Trump felt that he was treated worse than Hillary Clinton, who was publicly cleared of criminal wrongdoing at an unusual FBI headquarters news conference in July 2016.

"He fired Comey because Comey would not, among other things, say that he wasn't a target of the investigation," Giuliani said. "He's entitled to that. Hillary Clinton got that. Actually, he couldn't get that."

Comey said in an interview this week that he saw telling Trump privately -- at a January 2017 Trump Tower meeting -- that he wasn't under investigation as a way to lower the "temperature" of an otherwise tense encounter before the president took office.

Giuliani's explanation foreshadows a likely defense to the May 2017 dismissal, but it was the latest in a series of rationales offered by Trump and his advisers.

It also comes as the president's legal team is debating whether to allow Trump to be interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller's team, which in addition to investigating potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign is examining whether the president's firing of Comey and other actions constitute obstruction of justice.

"The president, frankly, doesn't have to have a justification," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Thursday. "He can hire and fire whoever he wants, and he made the decision to fire James Comey, and that's certainly a decision he stands by and one that he feels very justified in since."

In announcing the firing, the White House initially cited the FBI director's handling of the investigation into Clinton's emails. Trump later told NBC's Lester Holt that he was thinking of "this Russia thing" when he made the move.

On Fox News on Wednesday night, Giuliani said Trump did the Holt interview "to explain to the American people the president was not the target of the investigation."

Comey has acknowledged that he told Trump on multiple occasions that he was not personally under investigation. Yet when asked that same question by Congress at a public hearing last year, he declined to provide that same reassurance.

"I'm not gonna answer that," Comey said at a March 2017 House Intelligence committee hearing in response to the question of whether Trump himself was being investigated. "We have briefed him in great detail on the subjects of the investigation and what we're doing, but I'm not gonna answer about anybody in this forum."

After that hearing, Comey has said, Trump called him at the FBI and declared the Russia investigation a "cloud" that needed to be lifted. During that conversation, Comey told Trump again that he was not personally under investigation and said he had already shared that fact with congressional leaders. But Trump was not satisfied, Comey has said, and repeatedly told him, "We need to get that fact out" more widely.

In the interview Tuesday, Comey acknowledged that it was possible he could have handled the January 2017 Trump Tower meeting differently.

His general counsel had expressed concern about providing that reassurance to Trump, but Comey said he thought it was probably necessary as a way to preserve their relationship. During that same meeting, Comey alerted Trump to the existence of salacious but unsubstantiated allegations concerning Russian prostitutes contained in a dossier compiled by a former British spy that had been circulating around Washington.

Comey said Trump strongly denied the allegations but appeared to calm down after being told he wasn't under investigation.

The former FBI director on Thursday took to Twitter to chastise Giuliani for referring to FBI agents in New York as "stormtroopers" during the Fox News interview.

Giuliani decried the FBI's raid last month of the Manhattan home, office and hotel room of Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen. In doing so, Giuliani referred to the agents as "stormtroopers," a term originally used to describe specialist soldiers of the German army in World War I and adopted by the Nazi Party for members of its paramilitary wing.

"I know the New York FBI," wrote Comey, who once served as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. "There are no 'stormtroopers' there; just a group of people devoted to the rule of law and the truth. Our country would be better off if our leaders tried to be like them, rather than comparing them to Nazis."

In the Fox News interview, Giuliani also warned the special counsel to steer clear of Ivanka Trump, Trump's eldest daughter.

Giuliani said the country would "turn" on Mueller if he went after Ivanka Trump, who is also a White House adviser, as part of his investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

"Ivanka Trump? I think I would get on my charger and go ride into their offices with a lance, if they go after Ivanka," Giuliani said. "Now if they do do Ivanka, which I don't think they will, the whole country will turn on them. If they go after her, the whole country will turn on them. They're going after his daughter?"

Giuliani was responding to a recent Politico story that explored why Mueller has yet to call Ivanka Trump as a witness, given her proximity to some key events he appears to be investigating.

Information for this article was contributed by Chad Day of The Associated Press and by John Wagner of The Washington Post.

