Hawks Jaylin Williams discusses Arkansas offer

Fort Smith Northside sophomore and Joe Johnson Arkansas Hawks center Jaylin Williams talked about receiving his offer from Arkansas on Recruiting Thursday.

Williams, 6-9, 215 pounds, plays for the 15-under Hawks after helping the Grizzlies to the Class 7A state championship game. after averaging 7.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocked shots this past season.

Getting the offer from a school he grew up watching has been somewhat overwhelming.

“It’s crazy getting … watching the school, my whole life, my home state and finally getting that offer," Williams said. "It’s been crazy over these past couple of days.”

The Hog fans bombarded his Twitter account after the offer.

"My notifications were crazy," he said. "When I turned on my phone on after the school event I probably had 60 notifications on my phone and they just kept going throughout the day.

Williams is the fifth in-state prospect in the 2020 class to earn an offer from the Hogs.