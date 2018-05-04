HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL REGIONALS

4A
BAPTIST PREP 5,
HARRISBURG 0
BATESVILLE — Junior Riley Loyd allowed only three hits and one walk in tossing a complete game against the Hornets (7-13) in the East Region.
Loyd struck out seven in improving to 10-1 this season to advance the Eagles (20-10) to today’s semifinals against host Southside Batesville.
Junior Luke Weaver drove in two runs for Baptist Prep, which also picked up RBI from juniors Nick Jones, Tucker Robertson and Gage Hall.
3A
GLEN ROSE 8, NEWPORT 1
SEARCY — Senior Jarred Rogers belted an inside-the-park three-run home run to spark the Beavers (18-6) over the Greyhounds (6-18) in Region 2 action.
Senior Adam Day also provided some offense for Glen Rose with a two-run single.
BALD KNOB 10,
HARMONY GROVE 5
SEARCY — Junior Austin Fisher and senior Brayden Roberts each had two-run singles to pace the Bulldogs (17-14) over the Cardinals (15-14) in Region 2 action.
Bald Knob also picked up RBI doubles from junior Blain Williams and senior Drake Miller.
Junior Hunter Hilson hit a home run for Harmony Grove.
2A
RISON 3, MOUNTAIN PINE 1
POYEN — Senior Chandler Knowles broke a 1-1 tie with a double in the eighth inning and the Wildcats (10-9) defeated the Red Devils (11-10) in the 2A South Region.
Junior Justin Jacobs drew a walk to start the eighth inning and Knowles followed with a one-out hit to put the Wildcats on top. Senior Spencer Trail’s single increased Rison’s lead to 3-1.
Mountain Pine pitcher Matthew Herron struck out 13 but took the loss. He gave up three hits and four walks. Senior Mason Riggins pitched three innings and picked up the victory for Rison.
CLASS 4A
EAST REGION
Southside Batesville High School Thursday’s results
Baptist Prep 5, Harrisburg 0 CAC 16, Pocahontas 6 Gosnell 5, Heber Springs 1 SS Batesville 15, Brookland 5
South Region Malvern High School Thursday’s results
Malvern 6, Monticello 5 Warren 11, Robinson 4, suspended, 6 innings
CLASS 3A
REGION 2
Harding Academy High School Thursday’s results
Glen Rose 8, Newport 1 Bald Knob 10, Benton Harmony Grove 5
Region 4 Horatio High School Thursday’s result
Prescott 7, Junction City 5
CLASS 2A
NORTH REGION
East Poinsett County High School
Thursday’s results
Buffalo Island Central 2, Carlisle 1 Des Arc 10, EPC 4 McCrory 6, Sloan-Hendrix 4 Palestine-Wheatley 9, Salem 2
SOUTH REGION
Poyen High School Thursday’s results
Rison 3, Mountain Pine 1 Spring Hill 6, Poyen 2 Parkers Chapel 11, Murfreesboro 1
CLASS 1A
REGION 3
Nemo Vista High School Thursday’s results
South Side Bee Branch 10, Nemo Vista 0 Concord 4, Sacred Heart 3
REGION 4
Dierks High School Thursday’s results
Dierks 18, Hartford 0 Mount Ida 14, Scranton 4
REGION 5
Taylor High School Thursday’s results
Bradley 13, Hampton 1 Ouachita 7, Hermitage 5 Woodlawn 11, Nevada 1
