HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL REGIONALS

CLASS 4A
EAST REGION Southside Batesville High School Thursday’s results
Brookland 10, SS Batesville 2 Lonoke 11, Trumann 2
SOUTH REGION Malvern High School Thursday’s results
DeWitt 8, Mena 2 Nashville 11, Crossett 0
CLASS 3A
REGION 2 Rose Bud High School Thursday’s results
Rose Bud 15, Barton 0 Glen Rose 14, Harding Academy 4 Bald Knob 3, Mayflower 1, suspended, 3 innings
REGION 4 Horatio High School Thursday’s results
Smackover 6, Cossatot River 3
CLASS 2A
NORTH REGION East Poinsett County High School Thursday’s results
EPC 5, Carlisle 3 Palestine-Wheatley 15, Marmaduke 0 Salem 3, Hazen 2 Game 4 McCrory 16, Marked Tree 4
SOUTH REGION
Poyen High School Thursday’s results
Parkers Chapel 12, Foreman 11 Poyen 9, Rison 3
REGION 3
Nemo Vista High School Thursday’s results
Concord 10, Guy-Perkins 0 Midland 12, Sacred Heart 9
REGION 4
Dierks High School Thursday’s results
Acorn 16, County Line 1 Mount Ida 14, Western Yell 4
REGION 4
Taylor High School Thursday’s results
Bradley 17, Hampton 2 Ouachita 9, Hermitage 4 Taylor 20, Strong 0 Woodlawn 6, Emerson 4
