Friday, May 04, 2018, 4:51 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL REGIONALS

This article was published today at 2:17 a.m.

CLASS 4A

EAST REGION Southside Batesville High School Thursday’s results

Brookland 10, SS Batesville 2 Lonoke 11, Trumann 2

SOUTH REGION Malvern High School Thursday’s results

DeWitt 8, Mena 2 Nashville 11, Crossett 0

CLASS 3A

REGION 2 Rose Bud High School Thursday’s results

Rose Bud 15, Barton 0 Glen Rose 14, Harding Academy 4 Bald Knob 3, Mayflower 1, suspended, 3 innings

REGION 4 Horatio High School Thursday’s results

Smackover 6, Cossatot River 3

CLASS 2A

NORTH REGION East Poinsett County High School Thursday’s results

EPC 5, Carlisle 3 Palestine-Wheatley 15, Marmaduke 0 Salem 3, Hazen 2 Game 4 McCrory 16, Marked Tree 4

SOUTH REGION

Poyen High School Thursday’s results

Parkers Chapel 12, Foreman 11 Poyen 9, Rison 3

REGION 3

Nemo Vista High School Thursday’s results

Concord 10, Guy-Perkins 0 Midland 12, Sacred Heart 9

REGION 4

Dierks High School Thursday’s results

Acorn 16, County Line 1 Mount Ida 14, Western Yell 4

REGION 4

Taylor High School Thursday’s results

Bradley 17, Hampton 2 Ouachita 9, Hermitage 4 Taylor 20, Strong 0 Woodlawn 6, Emerson 4

