Highly regarded 2020 Texas prospect plans Arkansas visit this weekend

One of the top sophomore prospects in Texas is planning to visit Arkansas this weekend and summer.

Quarterback Michael Henderson Jr., 6-3, 225, 4.53 seconds in the 40 yard dash, of Carrollton (Texas) Ranchview, has already accumulated 10 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and others.

Razorbacks offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Craddock, who visited Ranchview on Thursday, has been talking to Henderson.

“He was just telling me I was a priority and they’re really trying to get me up there,” Henderson said. “I like that they’re interested in me.”

Henderson completed 43 of 104 passes for 560 yards and 5 touchdowns while throwing 2 interceptions last season. He rushed for 593 yards and 9 touchdowns on 95 carries for the 5-6 Wolves.

“A lot of schools are telling me they're recruiting me as a quarterback and if that doesn't work out there’s a lot of other positions I can fall back on,” Henderson said. “Most of them are keeping me on the offensive side though. They’re like, if quarterback doesn't work out, we can move you somewhere else on the offensive side.”

His father played running back at Missouri, but suffered a knee injury as a freshman and had to give up football. Craddock also visited Henderson’s school last week.

“He’s a cool guy, down-to-earth guy,” said Henderson, who has a 300-pound bench press and 475 squat. “Just the way he’s talking to me, I can tell he’s a genuine guy.”

Henderson, who has a 3.7 grade point average, received his first offer from Oklahoma during a March 15 visit. He plans to make a return trip to Norman in the near future.

“I’m going to take a lot of visits this summer, but some I know for sure: I’m going to go down to Gainesville and visit Florida and go to Tuscaloosa and visit Alabama,” he said. “I know I’m going to go back to SMU, too.”

He exhibits natural leadership ability, but isn’t one to yell when trying to get his point across.

“My team, they respect me though,” Henderson said. “I don’t say too much, but when I talk, they all listen. I’m a leader on my team.”