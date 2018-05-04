Johnny Cash's boyhood home in Arkansas put on national historic register

Johnny Cash’s boyhood home in northeast Arkansas is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Arkansas Department of Heritage said Friday that the country music legend’s residence from 1935 until 1950 had made the country's listing of historically significant properties.

The Dyess property, labeled as Farm No. 266, was built in 1934 by the Depression-era Federal Emergency Relief Administration.

Last month, the state review board of the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program voted to nominate the property for review.

A previous attempt in February to nominate the five-room farmhouse that Cash lived in from the age of 3 through high school failed. As a result, the board shifted its nomination to focus on the influence the home had on Cash's music career.

