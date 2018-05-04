Knight OK despite 3 so-so starts

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas junior right-hander Blaine Knight said he's fine after going three consecutive starts without his best stuff.

The staff ace from Bryant will take a 7-0 record and 2.45 ERA into tonight's series opener at LSU against right-hander Zach Hess (6-4, 3.92).

Prior to his current three-game lull, which has produced two no-decisions, one victory and a 1-2 Arkansas record, Knight had beaten top draft prospects Brady Singer, Casey Mize and Ryan Rolison in order in victories at Florida, vs. Auburn and at Ole Miss.

Knight gave up 3 hits, 3 walks and 3 runs over 101 pitches in 6 innings in a 7-3 victory over Alabama last week. In the two starts before that, he lasted 85 pitches through 5 2/3 innings while getting a no-decision at Mississippi State in what became a 6-5 loss, and he also got a no-decision after throwing 70 pitches in four innings in what turned into a 3-2 loss to South Carolina. He left with the lead in both of those games.

"I've felt fine," Knight said of the shorter-than-normal outings. "This is the SEC. I mean everybody's got TrackMan, everybody's got all that stuff now. It's easy for them to pinpoint my weaknesses and attack them.

"They're attacking early and they're putting the bat on the ball."

Knight did not allow a home run against South Carolina, but he did allow a three-run shot to Mississippi State's Luke Alexander with Arkansas ahead 5-0 in the sixth, and a two-run homer to Alabama's Joe Breaux in the second inning last week.

'Box'ed out

The Razorbacks are 7-14 under Coach Dave Van Horn in Baton Rouge, after sweeping the Tigers at the old Alex Box Stadium in his first appearance there in 2004.

Asked why it's hard to win in Baton Rouge, Van Horn said. "There's a lot of difficult places to win. It's hard to win at Ole Miss. It's hard to win on the road unless you play good.

"What makes it hard there is they have a good team, they have good players. The fans are loud, but they're loud at a lot of stadiums. I don't think it's about playing at Alex Box Stadium or in Georgia or at Ole Miss more than it is about how does your team play that day on the field. It's about doing all the little things right and not giving teams extra outs. If you do that, you have a chance to win."

Junior pitcher Blaine Knight was part of the 2016 Razorbacks, who were swept at LSU.

"Their fans are crazy," he said. "It's a good thing. ... You can let the fans energize you or they can be your downfall. I'm going to look at it like it's fun. I've been there. I've pitched when they've had 14,000 screaming at you and pretty much treat you like they hate you. Enjoy it. Don't listen to it. Take everything they say with a grain of salt and move on."

Van Horn said coaches can't get jazzed up for any particular opponent.

"We try not to show any emotion as far as coaches to the players because our philosophy is a win's a win and a loss is a loss," he said. "At the end of the year you play 30 [in the SEC], if we get them all in, and your record is what it is. I think the fans get fired up about different teams more than others, but we just want to go play well and get through it and get to the next one."

Hess alert

LSU 6-6 right-hander Zach Hess understands the Tigers are backed into a corner and need a strong start from him tonight against Arkansas.

"With where we're at this year, I'm going to have to go out there and be an ace the rest of the way," Hess told reporters in Baton Rouge this week. "There's no more room for learning curves or anything like that. I have to go out there and do the job."

Hess got a no-decision in a 14-3 setback at No. 5 Ole Miss last Thursday. He gave up 7 hits and 4 walks, with 4 strikeouts and 3 earned runs through five innings before the Rebels struck for 11 runs in the sixth.

Hess (6-4, 3.92 ERA) has been up and down this year, but he knows he'll have to be sharp to slow the hard-hitting Hogs.

"They're mistake hitters," Hess said of the Razorbacks. "If you leave something up in the zone, especially over the middle of the plate, they have a lot of power and they're going to be able to put the ball over the fence."

Hard hitting

The Razorbacks present one of the best offenses in the nation, ranking sixth in batting average (.310), second in home runs (69), fifth in slugging percentage (.502) and 15th with 7.3 runs per game.

Road woes

The Razorbacks are aiming for their first road series victory of the season after going 2-7 in trips to No. 1 Florida, No. 4 Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

"I think we've been fine," outfielder Dominic Fletcher said. "We lost a tough series at Florida by a one-run game. Tough series at Ole Miss, two one-run games we lost.

"I think we're a team that can play on the road. We're a pretty tough team and I think we're going to go out there this weekend and prove it."

Said outfielder Eric Cole, "It's really just a mindset thing. ... Really, just keep doing what we're doing and we'll get some wins."

Stat chat

Freshman Casey Martin will take a season-best 23-game streak of reaching base into the LSU series. The next longest for the Razorbacks this season was a 20-game stretch for senior Luke Bonfield.

Freshman Heston Kjerstad leads the Razorbacks with 18 multi-hit games, followed by Martin and Eric Cole with 16 games each. Cole has two four-hit games to lead the club, while Martin and shortstop Jax Biggers have also turned in four-hit performances.

Cole, Kjerstad and Martin have each had nine multiple-RBI games, while Grant Koch and Carson Shaddy have had eight each.

The Razorbacks are 8-3 in starts made by Blaine Knight. Last week's 7-3 victory over Alabama broke a two-game losing streak for Arkansas in weekend openers started by the junior Knight.

Start chart

Outfielders Eric Cole and Heston Kjerstad are the only Razorbacks to start all 45 games this season. Outfielder Dominic Fletcher ranks next with 43 starts, while shortstop Jax Biggers has made 42, catcher Grant Koch has made 39 and designated hitter Luke Bonfield and infielder Casey Martin have made 38 each.

Walker out

LSU sophomore Eric Walker, who posted two victories over Arkansas last season, is out this year with a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament. The injury, suffered during an appearance against Oregon State at the College World Series, required Tommy John surgery.

Walker beat the Hogs 2-0 with a complete-game four-hitter on April 9 at Baum Stadium to improve to 4-0. He was 7-1 after getting the victory in the Tigers' 4-2 triumph over Arkansas in the championship game of the SEC Tournament.

