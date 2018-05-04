Home /

This article was published today at 1:00 a.m.

Chuck Dunlap -- Acoustic blend of folk and blues with some red dirt thrown in for the final Eureka House Concert of the season. Meet-and-greet potluck starts at 5 p.m., music at 6 p.m. Sunday, 17 Elk St. in Eureka Springs. eurekahouseconcerts.com.