Home /
LIVE!
This article was published today at 1:00 a.m.
Today
Famous By Friday -- 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Route 358 -- 7 p.m., Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Rochelle Bradshaw -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Pat Ryan Key -- 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Mixtapes -- 9:30 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.
Ben Del Shreve -- 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.
Serpents of Eden -- 7:30 p.m., Ramo d'Olivo, Bentonville.
Ghost Bones -- with Elephantom. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
Tony Alvarez -- 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Saturday
Happy Cinco de Mayo!
Stephen Miller & Friends -- 7 p.m., Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Harper and Midwest Kind -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Mitchell Ferguson -- 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Randy Noojin -- 7:30 p.m. "Hard Travelin' with Woody," with Alicia Jones. Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville. $10-$20.
Arkansauce -- 9 p.m., with National Park Radio. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.
Cinco de Mayo Festival -- noon-8 p.m., Jones Center, Springdale.
Old Dime Box -- La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.
Odd Key Party -- 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.
DJ Mixx Tenn -- 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Phunbags Comedy Improv -- 8 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10.
Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.
-- Jocelyn Murphy
jmurphy@nwadg.com
NAN What's Up on 05/04/2018
Print Headline: LIVE!
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: LIVE!
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.