Moore, Taylor carry Travelers over Drillers

TRAVELERS 9, DRILLERS 1

Chuck Taylor singled 3 times and Andrew Moore allowed just 3 hits over 7 innings as the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Tulsa Drillers 9-1 on Thursday in front of 3,731 fans at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

Moore (2-1) allowed 1 run while striking out 7 and walking 2 to get the victory.

Down 1-0 in the fifth, Tulsa tied the game when Will Smith hit a solo home run, his third of the season.

The Travelers grabbed the lead with six runs in the eighth inning. Joseph Odom and Yonathan Mendoza had RBI singles, Braden Bishop and Beau Amaral added sacrifice flies, and Andrew Aplin hit a two-run double that put Arkansas ahead 7-1.

The Travs padded their lead in the ninth with a bases-loaded walk to Amaral and a Joey Curletta sacrifice fly.

Mendoza finished 3 for 5 with 3 runs scored and 1 RBI, while Aplin and Mariscal had two hits each for Arkansas, which improved to 4-2 against Tulsa this season. The Travelers finished with 12 hits and stranded 14 base runners.

Shea Spitzbarth (2-1) allowed six runs and took the loss for the Drillers.

Sports on 05/04/2018