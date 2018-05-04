TEXAS LEAGUE
Moore, Taylor carry Travelers over Drillers
By Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports
Today’s game
ARKANSAS TRAVELERS AT TULSA DRILLERS
WHEN 7:05 p.m. Central
WHERE ONEOK Field, Tulsa
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas
WEBSITE travs.com
STARTING PITCHERS Travs: RHP Chase De Jong (2-1, 3.90 ERA); Drillers: LHP Caleb Ferguson (1-0, 0.42 ERA).
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
SATURDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 5:30 p.m.
SUNDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 2:10 p.m.
MONDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.
TUESDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.
WEDNESDAY Off
THURSDAY vs. Springfield, 7:10 p.m.
TRAVELERS 9, DRILLERS 1
Chuck Taylor singled 3 times and Andrew Moore allowed just 3 hits over 7 innings as the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Tulsa Drillers 9-1 on Thursday in front of 3,731 fans at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.
Moore (2-1) allowed 1 run while striking out 7 and walking 2 to get the victory.
Down 1-0 in the fifth, Tulsa tied the game when Will Smith hit a solo home run, his third of the season.
The Travelers grabbed the lead with six runs in the eighth inning. Joseph Odom and Yonathan Mendoza had RBI singles, Braden Bishop and Beau Amaral added sacrifice flies, and Andrew Aplin hit a two-run double that put Arkansas ahead 7-1.
The Travs padded their lead in the ninth with a bases-loaded walk to Amaral and a Joey Curletta sacrifice fly.
Mendoza finished 3 for 5 with 3 runs scored and 1 RBI, while Aplin and Mariscal had two hits each for Arkansas, which improved to 4-2 against Tulsa this season. The Travelers finished with 12 hits and stranded 14 base runners.
Shea Spitzbarth (2-1) allowed six runs and took the loss for the Drillers.
