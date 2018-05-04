Narrative on money to Daniels takes twist

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Thursday directly contradicted his earlier statements that he knew of no payment to Stormy Daniels, the adult-film actress who says she had a sexual encounter with him.

Trump said he paid a monthly retainer to his former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, and suggested that the payment by Cohen to the actress could not be considered a campaign contribution.

The president's comments reiterated a narrative given late Wednesday by one of his recently hired attorneys, Rudy Giuliani, who said on Fox News that the president reimbursed Cohen for the payment to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

Though Giuliani described his interview Thursday as part of a strategy, the disclosure caught several Trump advisers by surprise, sending some scrambling in the morning to determine how to confront the situation.

One White House official texted a reporter a string of emoji characters in response, including a tiny container of popcorn.

A second White House official, who like most others interviewed on this subject, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive topic, said of the president, "His story is obviously not consistent anymore."

In three Twitter posts Thursday morning, the president repeated some of what Giuliani said a day earlier, specifically that Trump repaid a $130,000 payment Cohen made to Clifford days before the presidential election in 2016.

Giuliani and Trump said this removed the question of whether it was a campaign-finance violation. Trump also continued to deny the sexual encounter.

"Mr. Cohen, an attorney, received a monthly retainer, not from the campaign and having nothing to do with the campaign, from which he entered into, through reimbursement, a private contract between two parties, known as a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA," Trump wrote.

He added that such deals are common "among celebrities and people of wealth."

"In this case it is in full force and effect and will be used in Arbitration for damages against Ms. Clifford," Trump wrote. "The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair, despite already having signed a detailed letter admitting that there was no affair."

The White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said Thursday that she could not comment on the president's legal strategy. In comments on Fox & Friends, she referred viewers to Giuliani's remarks and the president's tweets.

The changing accounts about the president, the payment and the adult-film actress came as a surprise to the attorneys of Daniels and Cohen, and are forcing some of Trump's advisers to prepare for a new round of questions from the public.

As of a few hours before Giuliani went on television, his revelations were not part of a wider strategy, beyond whatever conversations Giuliani and Trump had, two people close to the president's team said. Some of Trump's allies were frustrated that they had no advance warning of the new narrative, making it more difficult to discuss it adequately as surrogates on television.

On Thursday morning, Giuliani said Cohen was just doing his job when he made the payment.

"Imagine if that came out on October 15th, 2016, in the middle of the, you know, last debate with Hillary Clinton," Giuliani told Fox News' Fox & Friends. "Cohen didn't even ask. Cohen made it go away. He did his job."

He also insisted that Trump didn't know the specifics of Cohen's arrangement with Daniels until recently, saying Thursday that the president didn't know all the details until "maybe 10 days ago." Giuliani told The New York Times that Trump had repaid Cohen $35,000 a month "out of his personal family account" after the campaign was over. He said Cohen received $460,000 or $470,000 in all for expenses related to Trump.

But no debt to Cohen was listed on Trump's personal financial disclosure form, which was certified June 16. Asked if Trump had filed a fraudulent form, Sanders said: "I don't know."

Cohen had worked for Trump for a decade and has said he would "take a bullet" for him. Trump, however, treated Cohen poorly over the years, people familiar with their relationship have said.

Daniels is suing Cohen to try to be released from the nondisclosure agreement. And Cohen is under federal investigation in a bank-fraud case, raising concerns in the president's inner circle that Trump's longtime personal lawyer will cooperate with the government. Federal agents raided Cohen's office and home last month, and seized documents that included information about payments to Daniels.

Cohen recently invoked his constitutional right to take the Fifth Amendment in the ongoing Daniels case.

A government accountability group, Common Cause, which has filed complaints to the Justice Department and Federal Election Commission about the $130,000 payment, said Giuliani's remarks strengthened its case and put the president "in legal peril for 'knowing and willful' violations of campaign finance law related to hush money payments."

Paul Seamus Ryan, vice president for policy and litigation at Common Cause, said the latest explanation of the payment -- that Trump reimbursed Cohen -- does not eliminate the possibility that the payment violated campaign-finance laws.

"A lot of contradictions coming out of Team Trump this morning," Ryan said in an interview.

"This payment was to influence the election," he added. And he said new details about the payment and repayment could raise additional legal problems because it might violate campaign-finance laws about straw donors that prohibit making a donation in the name of another person.

For all the controversy Giuliani stirred up, some Trump supporters said it was wise to get the payment acknowledgement out in the open.

Said former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie: "You know, there's an old saying in the law, 'Hang a lantern on your problems.' ... So the fact is that Rudy has to go out there now and clean it up. That's what lawyers get hired to do."

Daniels herself weighed in via Twitter, saying: "I don't think Cohen is qualified to 'clean up' my horse's manure. Too soon?"

Her attorney, Michael Avenatti, who engaged in his own press tour Thursday, slammed Trump and Giuliani.

"The admissions by Mr. Giuliani as to Mr. Trump's conduct and the acts of Mr. Cohen are directly contrary to the lies previously told to the American people," he said. "There will ultimately be severe consequences."

Avenatti also predicted that Trump will not serve out his term.

Giuliani took several shots at Avenatti on Thursday morning, saying he is seeking to make money and get a job as a legal commentator on television.

"He's going to take that money and jump in the next ambulance," Giuliani said.

Trump has made changes recently to his legal team as the special counsel, Robert Mueller, increases pressure on the president to answer questions about possible coordination between the Trump campaign and the Russians. Mueller is also investigating whether the president sought to derail the inquiry with certain decisions he made during his first few months in office.

Trump's newest attorney, Emmet Flood, a veteran of the Bill Clinton impeachment battles, was said Thursday to be the leading candidate to replace the White House's top lawyer, Don McGahn. For now, he is replacing White House lawyer Ty Cobb, who has functioned as a critical point man for the special counsel's probe.

Three people told The Associated Press that Flood is on deck to replace McGahn, who has been making plans to leave for some time, but two of the people cautioned that the timing was unclear and McGahn's departure was not imminent.

They spoke on condition of anonymity to describe internal White House decision-making.

Information for this article was contributed by Eileen Sullivan, Matt Apuzzo and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times; by Catherine Lucey, Jill Colvin, Jonathan Lemire, Zeke Miller, Chad Day and Eric Tucker of The Associated Press; and by John Wagner, Philip Rucker, Josh Dawsey, Robert Costa and Ashley Parker of The Washington Post.

A Section on 05/04/2018