North Little Rock district sets meeting to pick new school chief

The North Little Rock School Board, which completed the second of two nights of candidate interviews on Thursday, will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday to decide how to proceed with the selection of a new superintendent for the 8,500-student system.

School Board President Sandi Campbell made the announcement about Monday's special meeting after the board reconvened in public Thursday night after an executive session.

"The meeting is to announce who we choose for a superintendent or an interim superintendent, if we cannot come to an agreement," Campbell said. "No decision has been made."

The board is seeking a replacement for Kelly Rodgers, 61, who will retire June 30 after serving in the chief executive role for five years.

Campbell said after the meeting adjourned just before 10:30 p.m. that the interviews with the candidates went well, calling the six finalists for the job "very diverse."

The board interviewed three applicants, one at a time, on Thursday and three others on Tuesday, all at the district's headquarters. In another part of the building, both nights, a committee of district employees and community members also interviewed the applicants, all of whom are current Arkansas educators.

The applicants interviewed Thursday night were Marvin Burton, Charity Smith and Jeff Stubblefield.

Burton, 53, of Little Rock is the deputy superintendent/associate superintendent of high schools in the Little Rock School District where he has previously served as a biology teacher, curriculum coordinator, assistant principal, middle school principal and high school principal.

A graduate of West Memphis High, Burton has a bachelor's degree in zoology and a master's in biological education from Arkansas State University and has done other postgraduate work.

Smith, 63, a former assistant commissioner for school accountability for the Arkansas Department of Education from 2006 to 2011, is a principal education associate for Fetterman & Associates, a California school-improvement consulting firm. In addition to assistant commissioner in the Arkansas Education Department, Smith's positions in the agency included assistant director and director of accountability, and education lead planner. From 1988 to 1994, she was a Little Rock School District principal.

Smith attended Forrest City High before earning a bachelor's degree in English and speech from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, a master's degree from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and a doctorate in educational administration from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Stubblefield, 58, is superintendent of the Charleston School District, where he has worked since 1984 as teacher, coach, and high school principal. He attended Charleston High before earning an associate degree in education from Westark Community College in Fort Smith, a bachelor's degree in physical education and social studies from John Brown University in Siloam Springs and a master's degree from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.

Prior to working in Charleston, Stubblefield was a teacher/coach for three years in the Siloam Springs School District.

The applicants interviewed Tuesday night were Bobby Acklin, Laura Bednar and Micheal Stone.

Acklin, 62, of North Little Rock was an assistant superintendent for the North Little Rock district from 1989 to 2013. He was appointed by the Arkansas education commissioner to be superintendent of the state-controlled Dollarway School District in 2013 and was dismissed from that job after the district's School Board was reinstated. Acklin then served as superintendent of the Warren School District, retiring in June 2017. Most recently he has worked as a part-time adviser/trainer of novice teachers for the Arkansas Public School Resource Center.

Bednar, 52, of Little Rock is the head of school for Baptist Preparatory School since 2016. She is formerly deputy superintendent in the Pulaski County Special School District; former assistant commissioner of learning services in the Arkansas Department of Education; and former superintendent of the Stuttgart School District.

Stone, 40, has been executive director of student and equity services for the North Little Rock district since 2013, and previously director of federal programs, elementary school principal and assistant principal as well as a teacher in the district.

Metro on 05/04/2018