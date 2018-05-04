North Little Rock VA worker held in assault of patient

A Veterans Affairs employee was arrested Thursday in the assault of an elderly patient, according to a police report.

Authorities arrested 54-year-old Vi-Lissa Provitt at the VA health care center on Fort Roots Drive in North Little Rock, the report said.

Police said Provitt was assigned to care for an elderly patient who needs 24/7 care. After the patient had crawled off a sleeping mat, Provitt got angry and dragged the patient back to the mat, according to authorities.

Later during the incident, Provitt caused injuries to the patient's head, neck and left side of his face, according to the report.

The report said Provitt was heard yelling "He's getting on my nerves, I'm tired of this s**t."

Police arrested her on one count of second-degree assault, and she was listed in the Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Thursday evening.

Metro on 05/04/2018