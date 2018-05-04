Arkansan sentenced to 36 years in prison for stabbing girlfriend, stalking her from jail

An Arkansan was sentenced to 36 years in prison after admitting he stabbed his girlfriend and then stalked and threatened her while he was jailed, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Robert Lee Holt, 43, of Rogers pleaded guilty Thursday to felony charges of domestic battery, stalking, terroristic threatening and intimidating a witness.

Holt was arrested Feb. 4.

Holli Hayes told a Benton County sheriff's deputy that Holt stabbed her in the leg after she told him she no longer wanted to be in a relationship with him, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The intimidating a witness, stalking and terroristic charges occurred while Holt was in jail. He stalked Hayes by telephoning and sending her multiple messages, said Joshua Robinson, deputy prosecutor. Some of the messages reportedly contained death threats against Hayes and other people.