PHOTO: Arkansas agency channels the Force with 'Star Wars'-themed highway messages

The Arkansas Department of Transportation channeled the Force with its Star Wars-themed highway safety messages that were shown on more than 40 signs across the state Friday.

The overhead highway message baords read: “May the 4th be with you” and “Text I will not.”

The tongue-in-cheek effort to mix a little pop culture while promoting a safety message started last week and will continue, agency spokesman Danny Straessle said.

“This is something that is being done around the country, and we want to try it as well,” he said. The department hopes the effort with capture more motorists' attention.

There are currently 48 message boards across the state with more to come within the next year.

The new signs will have a more visual approach, Straessle said, adding that the goal is to use graphics that motorists will be able to recognize as they navigate roads.