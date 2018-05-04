Home / Latest News /
32-year-old wounded in North Little Rock shooting, police say
By Polly Irungu
Authorities say a 32-year-old man was injured in a North Little Rock shooting Wednesday night.
Office were called about 10:30 p.m. to 4700 Augusta Circle, the listed address for Ridgeview Apartments, and found Robert C. Jones Jr. lying in the complex's west parking lot, according to a report from the city's Police Department.
Jones suffered a gunshot wound to his thigh and was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, said Sgt. Amy Cooper, a spokeswoman for the department.
A shell casing was recovered the next day from the scene, the report states.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
