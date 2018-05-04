Shooting at mall in Nashville kills man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A gunman fatally shot a man Thursday inside Nashville’s Opry Mills Mall and then immediately surrendered, police said.

Police said in a tweet that the two men, both 22, appeared to have had an ongoing dispute before one shot the other inside the mall. The shooting victim, identified as Demarco Churchwell, was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he later died, police spokesman Don Aaron said.

In the shooting’s aftermath, the mall was evacuated, the adjacent Grand Ole Opry House and convention center were put on lockdown, police officers responded in force, and at least a half-dozen ambulances converged on the scene, authorities said.

State troopers who happened to be doing motorcycle training in the mall’s parking lot at the time set up a perimeter to support the responding police officers, Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Bill Miller said.

The mall was built on the former site of the Opryland USA theme park. With more than 200 stores, it is Tennessee’s biggest outlet mall.

Police say call led to standoff, blast

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A Connecticut woman’s call to police to report that she had escaped after being held hostage for several days led to a standoff and explosion in a barn behind her home that left one person dead and nine police officers injured, officials said Thursday.

A regional police SWAT team responded to the property Wednesday afternoon after the woman’s call and encountered a barricaded man. Officers negotiated with him for hours before a building on the property exploded around 8:30 p.m.

The nine officers, members of a regional tactical team, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and the remains of an unidentified person were found on the property, state police Trooper Kelly Grant said at a news conference.

Grant said she couldn’t confirm the identity of the body until an autopsy was completed. The woman was not at the home when police arrived Wednesday night, but Grant declined to release her condition, saying it was part of the investigation.

The owners of the property, Deborah and John Sayre, were going through a divorce, according to court records.

Police tried for hours to coax the man outside. “Come out, John,” police said into a bullhorn before the explosion.

Airmen killed in C-130 crash identified

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Military investigators Thursday began trying to determine why a C-130 Hercules cargo plane being flown into retirement by an experienced crew plunged onto a Georgia highway a day earlier.

There were no survivors when the huge plane dropped from the sky moments after taking off from Savannah, Ga., narrowly missing motorists and buildings as fiery wreckage exploded over a wide area. Only the tail section was intact. All nine airmen on board were confirmed dead, said Col. Pete Boone, vice commander of the 165th Airlift Wing of the Georgia Air National Guard.

The pilot was identified as Maj. Jose Rafael Roman. The military identified the plane’s navigator as Maj. Carlos Perez Serra and its co-pilot as 1st Lt. David Albandoz. Also killed were Senior Master Sgt. Jan Paravisini, a mechanic; Master Sgt. Jean Audriffred; Master Sgt. Mario Brana, a flight engineer; Master Sgt. Victor Colon; Master Sgt. Eric Circuns, a loadmaster; and Senior Airman Roberto Espada.

The plane, which was being retired, was about 40 years old, not 60 as initially reported by the National Guard.

In suit, transgender inmate claims abuse

DENVER — A transgender inmate who is suing Colorado’s corrections agency said she was raped at a men’s prison hours after a federal judge denied her request to block the prison from keeping her in a disciplinary unit, according to court records and the woman’s attorney.

Lindsay Saunders-Velez, 20, filed a lawsuit in July saying she has been threatened, harassed and assaulted since entering Colorado’s prison system last spring for violating her plea deal in a menacing case. She called the state’s prisons “discriminatory and dangerous” for transgender inmates.

Last month, her lawyers asked a judge not to send Saunders-Velez to the Territorial Correctional Facility’s “punishment pod” for a disciplinary infraction, saying she could end up with inmates who had tormented her. The judge said the attorneys failed to prove an imminent risk, and rejected their request.

A Section on 05/04/2018