Razorbacks' Chattoo returns to track

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas Razorbacks junior Shakiel Chattoo -- a transfer from Azusa Pacific who won two NCAA Division II heptathlon titles and took second nationally in the decathlon -- was expected to be an impact newcomer for the men's track and field program.

So far, injuries have kept Chattoo from being able to do much after promising starts to the indoor and outdoor seasons.

Chattoo opened up the indoor season by running 7.79 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles to win the title at the Simmons-Harvey Quad hosted by Michigan.

Shortly afterwards in practice, Chattoo sustained a hamstring injury that sidelined him the rest of the indoor season.

Chattoo was healthy for the start of the outdoor season and ran 13.79 in the 110 hurdles at the Texas Relays, but then he suffered another hamstring injury running on the sprint medley relay.

After sitting out since competing at Texas on March 30, Chattoo will be back on the track tonight at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville's Twilight Invitational at John McDonnell. Field events begin at 12:30 p.m. and running events start at 6 p.m.

Chattoo again will run the 110 hurdles and Razorbacks men's Coach Chris Bucknam is hopeful he'll show he's ready to compete at the SEC championships next week in Knoxville, Tenn.

Alabama won the SEC Indoor title with 91 points and Arkansas was second with 88. Bucknam said he believes Chattoo could have been a difference-maker at the SEC Indoors.

"We lost the conference meet by three points, and we felt like he was one of the top three hurdlers in the SEC," Bucknam said. "We think he could be a potential finalist in the NCAA meet. He's that good.

"If he's healthy he can score points for us [at the SEC Outdoors], there's no question about it."

The No. 8-ranked Arkansas men's team and No. 4 women's team are approaching tonight's meet as a final tuneup before the SEC championships.

"We want to get through the meet healthy and hopefully we use it as a speed training day for us," said Arkansas women's assistant coach Chris Johnson. "I think that'll bode well for us getting ready for the conference meet."

In addition to Chattoo, other entries for the UA men include sprinters Kristoffer Hari (100 and 200), Kevin Harris (200), Obi Igbokwe (200), Roy Ejiakuekwu (400), Jamarco Stephen (400) and Hunter Woodhall (400) as well as the 400 and 1,600 relays.

Entries for the Razorbacks' women's team include Jada Baylark (100 and 200), Janeek Brown (100), Kiara Parker (100) and Morgan Burks Magee (100 and 200).

Sports on 05/04/2018