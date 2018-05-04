Little Rock police: Stranger asked for lighter, then robbed man at gunpoint

A man was robbed at gunpoint of his cellphone and wallet, which contained $200 in cash, in Little Rock Thursday morning, police said.

The victim told officers that while he was in his pickup in the area of 12th and Rice Street around 10 a.m., a stranger approached him asking for a lighter. He thought the stranger appeared to be “suspicious” because he kept his hands in his pockets, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

The 33-year-old Benton resident reportedly tried to crawl out of his vehicle but fell to the ground, causing him to scrape his finger and have pain on his left side. As he stood back up, the assailant pulled out a handgun and said, “Don’t look back,” the report states.

Authorities said the victim told the gunman to not shoot him and threw his property at him. An iPhone 7, a wallet that contained $200 in cash, debit cards and an ID were listed as stolen.

The report states the robber then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The assailant was described as a black male who wore a gray hoodie and dirty jeans, stands about 6 feet tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

The 33-year-old was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.