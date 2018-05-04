Subscribe Register Login
Friday, May 04, 2018, 12:53 p.m.

Style: Central High neighborhood homes to open

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 11:29 a.m.

Six stunning historic houses will be opened to tourgoers during the Quapaw Quarter Association’s 54th Spring Tour of Homes on May 12-13.

This year’s tour highlights renovated structures in Little Rock’s Central High School Neighborhood Historic District.

See Saturday’s Style for details about the grand old houses and how to get on the tour.

