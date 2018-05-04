Home / Latest News /
Style: Central High neighborhood homes to open
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:29 a.m.
Six stunning historic houses will be opened to tourgoers during the Quapaw Quarter Association’s 54th Spring Tour of Homes on May 12-13.
This year’s tour highlights renovated structures in Little Rock’s Central High School Neighborhood Historic District.
See Saturday’s Style for details about the grand old houses and how to get on the tour.
