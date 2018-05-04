TENNIS: UA's Salazar named to All-SEC first team; Harding's Salvan named rookie of the year

UA's Salazar named to All-SEC first team

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville senior Jose Salazar, the 19th-ranked singles player in the country, was named to the All-SEC first team Thursday.

Salazar becomes the second Razorback to earn first-team honors in back-to-back seasons since Oskar Johansson in 2000 and 2001. Mike Redlicki was named to the first team in 2016 and 2017.

Earning an at-large selection to compete in the 2018 NCAA Division I men's singles championships, Salazar enters the postseason with a career mark of 86-30 in singles, the third-best career winning percentage in school history.

Harding's Salvan named rookie of the year

Harding University freshman Morgan Salvan was named the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Central Region rookie of the year on Wednesday.

Salvan went 23-7 in singles, setting the Harding record for singles victories in a season since the University joined the NCAA in 1997.

Salvan opened his Harding career by winning the second flight at the GAC Individual Championship in September. He defeated Kelian Bouteiller of Southeastern Oklahoma 1-6, 6-3, 12-10 in the final.

He won one of two matches at the ITA Central Regional and reached the flight five finals at the Fall Cougar Open in Texas, falling 6-4, 6-2 to Bouteiller in the championship.

