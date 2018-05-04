Top in-state LB prospect returns from injury to run 4.64

Fort Smith Southside linebacker Darin Davenport is one of the best prospects in the state despite only playing handful of games in his high school career because of injury.

Davenport, 6-2, 225 pounds, recorded 64 tackles, one sack, one interception and a recovered fumble in 4.5 games before suffering an ACL injury to his left knee as a sophomore.

The injury bug hit him again prior to his junior season during an August practice last summer and suffered an ACL injury to his right knee.

Davenport, who’s No. 4 on his class academically, recorded 4.64 seconds in the 40 yard dash during testing on Wednesday in front of Razorbacks tight end coach Barry Lunney Jr.

Southside Coach Jeff Williams, who has called Davenport the best linebacker prospect he’s had in the 13 years at the school, believes he’s on the right track to being 100 percent.

“It has been a long rehab,” Williams said. “He is so far along now. He looks great – size and speed. I know if he stays healthy he will have a great year and will be a great pick up for some college next year.”

Arkansas, Arkansas State, Central Arkansas, Louisiana Tech, Tulsa and others are wanting to watch game film of this upcoming season before deciding on a possible scholarship offer.