Saturday, May 05, 2018, 11 a.m.

$143 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Ohio

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:59 a.m.

file-in-this-july-1-2016-file-photo-mega-millions-lottery-tickets-rest-on-a-counter-at-a-pilot-travel-center-near-burlington-nc-the-jackpot-for-the-mega-millions-lottery-game-has-climbed-to-over-450-million-just-hours-before-the-drawing-friday-jan-5-2018-ap-photogerry-broome-file

FILE - In this July 1, 2016, file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets rest on a counter at a Pilot travel center near Burlington, N.C. The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery game has climbed to over $450 million, just hours before the drawing, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)



CLEVELAND — Ohio Lottery officials say a winning ticket in Friday's $143 million Mega Millions drawing has been sold in Ohio.

Lottery spokesman Mike Bycko said Saturday the ticket was sold at Fat Daddy's Road Dog in Moraine, outside of Dayton.

The winner has 180 days to claim his or her prize. If the winner chooses the cash option, the payout is $86.4 million before taxes.

Bycko says the seller of the winning ticket will receive $14,300.

The last time a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Ohio was in November 2015, when the jackpot reached $202 million.

The winning numbers Friday were 4, 5, 10, 12 and 18. The Mega Ball was 21. The odds of buying a ticket with the winning number combination are 1 in 303 million.

