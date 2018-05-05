AG rejects wage-rise ballot title

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Friday rejected a proposed initiated act that would gradually increase the state's minimum wage from $8.50 to $12 an hour by 2022 and allow local governments to set higher minimum wages.

The attorney general's certification of the popular name and ballot title for a proposed initiated act is required to allow the sponsor to begin collecting 67,887 signatures of registered voters by July 6 to qualify the proposed measure for the Nov. 6 general election ballot. Also, sponsors of proposals must publish their proposals by June 6.

The initiated act, proposed by attorney David Couch of Little Rock, would raise the state's minimum wage from the current $8.50 to $9.25 per hour on Jan. 1, 2019; to $10 on Jan. 1, 2020; to $11 on Jan. 1, 2021; and to $12 on Jan. 1, 2022. The proposal also would allow counties, cities and towns to adopt a higher local minimum wage.

In 2014, Arkansas voters approved a proposed initiated act drafted by Couch that gradually increased the minimum wage from $6.25 per hour initially to $8.50 per hour last year.

Regarding Rutledge's rejection of his latest ballot measure, Couch said Friday in a written statement that "this is the 63rd citizen submitted ballot title she has rejected this election cycle.

"We will resubmit our initiative again and are considering joining the pending legal action challenging the constitutionality of her action in refusing to approve ballot titles," Couch said.

In response, Rutledge spokesman Nicole Ryan said Friday that "in 2016, the Arkansas Supreme Court set a high bar for proposals to be determined as sufficiently clear to appear on the ballot.

"Based on that standard set by the Supreme Court, Attorney General Rutledge's responsibility is to ensure voters fully understand what a 'for' or 'against' vote means," Ryan said in a written statement.

Rutledge on Friday cited five ambiguities in declining to certify the popular name and ballot title for the initiated act proposed by Couch.

She said these ambiguities are sufficiently serious to require rejection of Couch's proposed ballot language.

"I am unable to substitute language in a ballot title for your measure due to these ambiguities," she wrote in a letter to Couch.

Among the ambiguities cited, "your ballot title fails entirely to give the voters any understanding of how your proposed measure regarding the authority of 'counties, cities and towns in the State to adopt and enforce a higher local minimum wage' relates to current law in the Arkansas Code that covers counties', cities' and towns' power in this respect," Rutledge said in her letter to Couch.

"Without alerting voters to the extent to which your proposal would change current law, it will be impossible for a voter to make an informed 'choice between retention of the existing law and the substitution of something new,'" she said. "While I can modify a proposed ballot title to render it a more accurate summary of the measure, I am not authorized to craft a ballot title that amounts to an independent product."

On April 26, Rutledge rejected the ballot wording for another initiated act proposed by Couch that would increase the minimum wage from $8.50 an hour to $11 by Jan. 1, 2021.

That rejection prompted Couch to suggest that the Republican attorney general is using the ballot title approval process as a way to keep his proposal from qualifying for the Nov. 6 general election ballot. But a spokesman for Rutledge disputed Couch's charge.

On Monday, Couch submitted yet another initiated act to the attorney general's office that would raise the state's minimum wage from $8.50 an hour to $12 an hour by Jan. 1, 2022. Rutledge has 10 days from the date of submission to act on the proposal.

