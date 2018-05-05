Bentonville tops rival West in finale

BENTONVILLE -- Bentonville High proved to be too much for cross-town rival Bentonville West.

The Lady Tigers, which wrapped up their 11th consecutive 7A-West conference soccer championship with a win against Rogers High last week, secured a season sweep of the Lady Wolverines with a 3-1 victory Friday night at the Tiger Athletic Complex.

The Lady Tigers will carry the No. 1 seed from the conference into next week's state soccer tournament in Rogers.

"To end with a win gives us that little bit of mental momentum going into the state tournament," Bentonville coach Kris Henry said.

That momentum comes from a Bentonville (18-2, 13-1 7A-West) attack that had three players score goals. Tyler Ann Reasch broke a scoreless tie in the 25th minute. Sara Roberts (59th minute) and Anna Passmore (72nd minute) each scored in the second half for Bentonville.

"That's what we were hoping for, to generate a lot of opportunities," Henry said. "Just by moving the ball, and getting players to drive through open spaces. We were trying to attack where there was space. We struggled in the first half to find some seams to get the ball through. Once we found the space, and got the players to really drive through, it made a difference."

Bentonville West coach Zack Nidiffer said playing a team with several goal scorers is challenging.

"It's tough going into a game when you know that's going to be the situation," Nidiffer said. " So really, I just talked to the girls about doing their job and backing each other up on the field. We tried to get the ball as far away from the goal as possible.

"Bentonville is a tough team, and we held them for the first 25 minutes of the game," Nidiffer continued. "We played really well. We played aggressive. We stayed back and defended a little bit more than usual. I'm proud of the girls, and they did a good job."

Tara Garringer scored the only goal for Bentonville West (5-15, 2-11) in the 76th minute.

West's season ended Friday, as the Lady Wolverines didn't qualify for the state playoffs.

Bentonville will receive a first-round bye as the No. 1 seed from the 7A West Conference. The Lady Tigers' opponent is to be determined, as some teams from the 7A Central conference have matches to make up because of bouts of bad weather that have plagued the high school soccer season.

Rogers High 5, Springdale High 1

Skylurr Patrick scored a hat trick and an assist to help the Lady Mounties earn the win on senior night at Whitey Smith Stadium and earn the No. 2 seed from the 7A-West in next week's state tournament.

Rogers (15-5-1, 10-3 7A-West) led 2-1 and added to the lead on an own goal off a cross from Ashlyn Babbitt. Ellie Verson also added a goal for the Lady Mounties. Grace Carroll and Haley Arrack also had assists.

The Lady Mounties close the regular season against crosstown rival Rogers Heritage on Monday.

BOYS

Bentonville High 2, Bentonville West 1

The Tigers got the biggest contribution from one of their youngest players. Freshman Johnny Merlos, who started the season on the Tigers' junior varsity squad, scored two goals in a span of about three minutes to give Bentonville High (8-10, 6-8) the victory. The win clinches a state tournament spot for the Tigers.

West's Sebastian Bedford broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the 58th minute for the Wolverines (8-12, 5-8).

