Buehler, bullpen combine to no-hit Padres in Mexico

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 4, PADRES 0

MONTERREY, Mexico -- The Dodgers have the most no-hitters in the majors -- and now the most in Mexico, too.

Walker Buehler and a trio of Los Angeles relievers combined for the franchise's 23rd no-hitter in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres in the opener of a neutral-site series Friday night.

Mexico had waited since 1999 to host a regular-season major league game, and it got a historic one: the first no-hitter ever outside the U.S. or Canada and the 12th combined no-hitter in major league history.

"It was awesome," Buehler said. "It's one of those things, to pitch in a place like this, an atmosphere like this, it was awesome."

Buehler, a 23-year-old taken on the first round of the 2015 amateur draft, pitched six innings in his third major league start. The touted right-hander struck out 8 and walked 3 over 93 pitches before handing off to left-hander Tony Cingrani, who walked two in the seventh but kept the bid intact.

Yimi Garcia struck out two in a perfect eighth and Adam Liberatore threw a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out Franchy Cordero to end it with the Dodgers' 146th pitch.

Buehler's highest pitch count in the majors is 94 pitches, reached in his previous outing against San Francisco.

"It's one of those where you're pretty angry to come out, but the bullpen, the guys that we have, I trust it in their hands, too," he said. "And it worked out."

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts isn't afraid to pull a young pitcher during a no-hitter. He removed then-rookie Ross Stripling from a bid against San Francisco with one out in the eighth inning in 2016. Reliever Chris Hatcher allowed a home run to the next batter.

This one worked out better for Roberts, giving baseball its second no-hitter of the season. Oakland left-hander Sean Manaea threw the first against Boston on April 21.

Los Angeles accomplished the feat before a crowd of 21,536 at Estadio de Beisbol Monterrey, chosen as part of Major League Baseball's push to internationalize the sport.

NATIONALS 7, PHILLIES 3 Bryce Harper hit two more home runs from the leadoff spot and host Washington beat Philadelphia for its sixth consecutive victory.

ROCKIES 8, METS 7 Charlie Blackmon homered as visiting Colorado raced to a big early lead, and the team hung on to beat New York for its third consecutive victory.

REDS 4, MARLINS 1 Eugenio Suarez hit a three-run home run and Sal Romano made another barehand play on the mound, leading host Cincinnati to a victory over Miami.

GIANTS 9, BRAVES 4 Jose Bautista doubled in his first at-bat of the season and Atlanta set a SunTrust Park attendance record in Ronald Acuña Jr.'s home debut, but visiting San Francisco snapped the Braves' five-game winning streak.

PIRATES 6, BREWERS 4 Starling Marte hit a two-run, inside-the-park home run, and rookie Nick Kingham won his second consecutive big league start in Pittsburgh's victory over host Milwaukee.

CARDINALS 3, CUBS 2 Miles Mikolas continued his early season dominance of the National League Central, throwing seven shutout innings in St. Louis' victory over visiting Chicago.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 7, INDIANS 6 (10) Rookie Miguel Andujar flared an RBI single with two outs in the 10th inning and host New York, after blowing two late leads, beat Cleveland for its 13th victory in 14 games.

RAYS 6, BLUE JAYS 2 Relief pitcher Ryan Yarbrough made his case for a spot in Tampa Bay's injury-depleted rotation by throwing five scoreless innings in a victory over visiting Toronto.

RED SOX 5, RANGERS 1 Mookie Betts hit his MLB-best 13th home run and Rick Porcello struck out eight in six innings while matching the AL lead with his fifth victory to help Boston beat host Texas.

TWINS 6, WHITE SOX 4 Eduardo Escobar hit two home runs, Brian Dozier broke out of a slump and visiting Minnesota beat Chicago.

ROYALS 4, TIGERS 2 Jorge Soler drove in the go-ahead runs with a two-out single in the eighth inning, giving host Kansas City a victory over Detroit.

INTERLEAGUE

ASTROS 8, DIAMONDBACKS 0 Gerrit Cole struck out a career-high 16 in a one-hitter and visiting Houston routed Arizona.

Sports on 05/05/2018