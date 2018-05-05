Ferguson, Joe lead Drillers to victory

TEXAS LEAGUE

DRILLERS 10, TRAVELERS 3

Connor Joe had 2 hits and scored 2 runs, and Caleb Ferguson pitched 6 scoreless innings as the Tulsa Drillers topped the Arkansas Travelers 10-3 on Friday in front of 7,911 fans at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

Ferguson (2-0) picked up the victory after he struck out 2 and walked 1 while allowing 4 hits.

Tulsa started the scoring in the second inning when Errol Robinson hit an RBI single and Drew Jackson hit a sacrifice fly.

Tulsa scored single runs in the third and fourth innings, then added a six-run fifth, when DJ Peters hit a three-run home run and Will Smith hit a two-run home run. Peters' home run was his fifth of the season, while Smith's was his fourth.

The Travelers tried to mount a rally in the seventh inning when Joey Curletta, who walked to start the inning, scored on Joe DeCarlo's groundout. They added two more runs in the eighth inning on Curletta's double to center field.

Chuck Taylor and Adam Law finished with two hits each for the Travs, who had seven. Joe, Peters, Robinson Yusniel Diaz and Keibert Ruiz had two hits each for the Drillers, who had 14 hits and stranded 11 base runners.

Chase De Jong (2-2) went 4 innings, allowing 7 runs and 8 hits. He also struck out one and walked three.

