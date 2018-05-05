Getting it straight

Andrew Graham, who manages EJ's Eats & Drinks, 523 Center St., Little Rock, and is a member of the family that owns and operates Old Mill Bread, which bought the downtown eatery earlier this year, says despite statements on EJ's menu, it has not yet switched over to serving Old Mill Bread there. A restaurant review in Thursday's Weekend section incorrectly cited the menu notice. Graham says the eatery is preparing to change the EJ's bread products to Old Mill Bread "soon."

Russia's military parade marking Victory Day, the 73rd anniversary of Russia's victory in World War II, is Wednesday. A photo caption in Friday's editions misstated the date and the anniversary year of the event.

