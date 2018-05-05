• George H.W. Bush, the 93-year-old former president, was released from a Houston hospital Friday after spending 13 days being treated for an infection that required his hospitalization a day after attending the funeral for Barbara Bush, his wife of 73 years.

• James Keller, the coroner in Adams County, Ill., is under fire for withholding death certificates and putting the ashes of poor people in unmarked graves unless their families pay the county $1,000 to cover cremation costs.

• Itay Milner, Israel's deputy consul to the Midwest, said an Uber driver in Chicago cursed at him and threw him out of the car after Milner spoke Hebrew when he answered a phone call, adding that the driver shouldn't be giving rides because he "can't control his temper."

• Michael Kelso-Christy, 23, lost a bid to have a felony conviction overturned when the Iowa Supreme Court ruled that people are entitled to choose sexual partners on their own terms in a case where he tricked a blindfolded woman into having sex with him by claiming he was an old high school classmate.

• Joe Rizoli, a Massachusetts school bus driver, captured on video a driver who pulled his car in front the bus and forced it to stop in the center lane of a busy interstate, then jumped on the hood of the bus and asked why the bus windows were tinted.

• Jeff Romines, a volunteer firefighter in Taney County, Mo., said it took a firetruck, a service truck, a backhoe and six humans to dig out Jack, a portly black Labrador retriever that had been missing for eight days and was found stuck in a driveway culvert.

• Alfredo De La Rosa, an assistant U.S. attorney in Laredo, Texas, said eight people were handed prison terms and three others sentenced to time served for their roles in a human smuggling ring involving parents, uncles and in-laws who transported illegal aliens around the country.

• Shamar Madden, 38, of Atlanta, pleaded guilty to several federal drug charges in a scheme that used the U.S. mail to ship more than 200 pounds of marijuana from California to Connecticut, where it was sold.

• Marvin McKenstry, chairman of Baltimore's civilian police oversight panel, received five traffic tickets after he balked at a police officer's request to move his vehicle, which was impeding traffic, and refused about 60 requests for his license and registration.

