LR Christian stuns Sylvan Hills

5A-CENTRAL TOURNAMENT

LR CHRISTIAN 6, SYLVAN HILLS 5

Designated hitter Alex Clark lined a base hit to left-center, scoring Anderson Nowell from second to give Little Rock Christian a come-from-behind 6-5 victory over Sylvan Hills on Friday night and the championship of the 5A-Central tournament.

The victory puts the Warriors into a first-round game of the state tournament in Harrison on Thursday at 3 p.m. Sylvan Hills has a first-round date at 12:30 p.m. the same day.

Down 5-4, Cason Tollett led off the bottom of the seventh for the Warriors with a single, followed by a four-pitch walk for Nowell from Sylvan Hills reliever and loser Braden Withrow. Shortstop Bennett Shoptaw popped out to second base on the infield fly rule, but Tollett moved to third when the Bears' Jacob Neeley dropped the ball.

A single by Davis Lee scored Tollett and put runners at first and third. Little Rock Christian's G Allen was intentionally walked to load the bases, setting up Clark as the Warriors' hero and giving the victory to reliever John White.

Clark, who had walked twice and laid down a sacrifice bunt in three previous plate appearances, laced the game-winning hit on a two-strike pitch.

The base hit "felt surreal," Clark said. "It felt good, but I couldn't have done it without my teammates."

A couple of misplayed pop-ups by Sylvan Hills in the sixth inning left the Warriors in position for the victory.

"Those dropped pop flies just gave us life," Clark said. "Without those, it would have been a different game."

The Warriors had loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth. MJ Loggins lined out to shortstop for the first out, but then things got interesting.

Trey Harris hit a chopper up the middle that Withrow fielded and threw home for the second out, but Sylvan Hills catcher Nick Fakouri overthrew to first in an attempt to end the inning. The ball rolled down foul territory before coming to rest in a tarp. Two runs were allowed to score on the overthrow to cut the lead to 5-4. A called third strike on Jacob Wagner ended the inning.

Sylvan Hills took a two-run lead in the top of the first when Fakouri slammed a two-run home run over the wall in left. The Bears added another run in the second when two errors allowed Gage Taylor, who had a one-out single, to score. Two walks, hits by Ryan Lumpkin and Chaz Poppy, and an intentional walk to Fakouri put two more runs on the board for the Bears in the fifth inning.

Sports on 05/05/2018