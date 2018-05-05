Subscribe Register Login
Saturday, May 05, 2018, 2:42 a.m.

Mega Millions

This article was published today at 2:08 a.m.

The winning numbers drawn Friday night in Mega Millions: 4-5-10-12-18

Mega Ball: 21

Estimated jackpot: $143 million

Megaplier: 4

