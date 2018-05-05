• Any child of divorce will tell you that planning a wedding can be contentious, even without the involvement of 5,000 journalists, a 1,000-year-old castle, the Royal Gurkha Rifles and the archbishop of Canterbury. The American actress Meghan Markle lobbied behind the scenes to create a role for her mother, Doria Ragland, in her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19. Markle's parents split when she was young, and she was largely raised by Ragland, a yoga instructor and social worker. The two remain close, and there was some speculation that Ragland would walk her daughter down the aisle. In past royal weddings, the bride's mother has remained in the background, ceremonially upstaged by the bride's father, who accompanies her to the venue and then walks her down the aisle. This time will mark a (modest) departure from convention: Ragland will ride with her daughter to St. George's Chapel, and then her father, Thomas Markle, will walk her down the aisle. "It's always been the father," said Dickie Arbiter, a former spokesman for Queen Elizabeth II. "In a wedding, the mother doesn't have a role. Meghan is making sure her mother does." Harry has spent time with Ragland and was reported by People magazine to have asked her permission for Markle's hand. The week before the wedding will mark his first meeting with his father-in-law.

• Until Thursday, Roman Polanski had been a film academy member for over 40 years since pleading guilty to unlawful sex with a minor in 1977. However, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences -- the organization that bestows the Academy Awards -- announced Thursday that it has voted to expel Polanski and Bill Cosby, two prominent members. The announcement was the academy's first major decision since it implemented revised standards of conduct for its more than 8,400 members after its expulsion of mogul Harvey Weinstein in October. Polanski's membership dates back to 1969, and Cosby's to 1996. In his 40 years as a fugitive, Polanski -- the director of Chinatown and Rosemary's Baby -- had been nominated for three additional Oscars, one for Tess and two for The Pianist. He won an Academy Award for directing The Pianist in 2003 to thunderous applause. He continued attracting A-list talent for his films, A-list support for his freedom, and had become a contradictory and uncomfortable symbol of an industry that seemed to pick and choose where to bestow its moral outrage. But in a statement Thursday, the academy said its board "continues to encourage ethical standards that require members to uphold the Academy's values of respect for human dignity." A spokesman for Polanski did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

