Home / Latest News /
North Little Rock police investigating city's 9th homicide of year
This article was published today at 7:07 p.m.
North Little Rock police say they are investigating a homicide after a man died at a hospital Saturday.
Officers responded around 3:15 p.m. to 229 S. Locust St. for a report of an injured person, according to a news release from the city's Police Department. Police arrived and found a person suffering from a "significant injury," the release stated. The person, according to police, was taken to a hospital, where he died.
The slaying is the city's ninth homicide reported this year.
An investigation is ongoing. No further information was available as of Saturday evening.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: North Little Rock police investigating city's 9th homicide of year
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.