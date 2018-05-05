North Little Rock police investigating city's 9th homicide of year

North Little Rock police say they are investigating a homicide after a man died at a hospital Saturday.

Officers responded around 3:15 p.m. to 229 S. Locust St. for a report of an injured person, according to a news release from the city's Police Department. Police arrived and found a person suffering from a "significant injury," the release stated. The person, according to police, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The slaying is the city's ninth homicide reported this year.

An investigation is ongoing. No further information was available as of Saturday evening.