METS

Team, Dark Knight part ways

NEW YORK -- The New York Mets are cutting ties with former ace Matt Harvey.

General Manager Sandy Alderson said Friday that the 29-year-old right-hander refused a minor league assignment and will designated for assignment today.

After Harvey is designated, the Mets have seven days to trade him or release him. Because of Harvey's $5,625,000 salary, a trade may be difficult to work out unless the Mets agree to send cash as part of a deal.

Harvey is 0-2 with a 7.00 ERA in 4 starts and 4 relief appearances. Since losing his rotation spot, he has a 10.50 ERA in four relief appearances.

Selected by the Mets with the seventh overall pick in the 2010 amateur draft, Harvey made his big league debut in July 2012 and became a major sports figure in New York -- both at the ballpark and at Manhattan night spots. He was nicknamed the Dark Knight of Gotham after Sports Illustrated called him that in a cover story in May 2013.

He started the All-Star Game at Citi Field in 2013 and was 9-5 with a 2.27 ERA when he tore an elbow ligament, which led to Tommy John surgery. He returned in 2015 and went 13-8 with a 2.27 ERA as the Mets reached the World Series for the first time since 1986. But he slumped the following year and had surgery to correct thoracic outlet syndrome, but has not played consistently well since.

Trying to resuscitate Harvey's career, the Mets moved Harvey from the starting rotation to the bullpen nearly two weeks ago. He had a 6.00 earned run average at the time. But he continued to struggle as a relief pitcher, and the Mets did not see him adapting to new duties. He allowed seven runs over six innings out of the bullpen.

So Alderson, Manager Mickey Callaway and pitching coach Dave Eiland met with Harvey on Friday afternoon and asked him to accept a move to the Mets' minor leagues. But because he had been in the major leagues five years, Harvey was allowed to decline according to league rules. He did and will probably end up in another team's uniform.

TIGERS

DH Cabrera on DL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Detroit Tigers placed designated hitter Miguel Cabrera on the disabled list with a right hamstring strain before Friday night's game against the Kansas City Royals.

Cabrera had missed three games with a biceps spasm when he returned to the lineup for Thursday's series opener. He singled in the sixth inning and felt a slight pain at first base, then left after he tried to advance to second base on a single by Nick Castellanos.

Tigers Manager Ron Gardenhire said the two-time American League MVP was getting treatment and the club hopes that he returns quickly, but he also conceded that "only time will tell."

Cabrera was hitting .323 with 3 home runs and 21 RBI in 26 games.

Detroit recalled catcher Grayson Greiner from Class AAA Toledo to fill his roster spot. They also selected the contract of left-hander Blaine Hardy after optioning left-hander Chad Bell on Thursday night.

BRAVES

Bautista back in The Show

ATLANTA -- Jose Bautista is back in the major leagues with the Atlanta Braves, who inserted the 37-year-old at third base and fifth in the batting order against San Francisco.

Unable to find a job during the offseason, Bautista agreed to a minor league contract with the Braves on April 18 and hit .250 with 1 home run and 8 RBI at Class AAA Gwinnett.

Atlanta wanted the six-time All-Star to play third base, a position he had not seen much time at since 2011. He had two errors in 30 chances at Gwinnett.

Bautista replaces Ryan Flaherty and Johan Camargo as Atlanta's primary third baseman.

Atlanta had won five consecutive entering Friday, moving into the National League East lead.

BREWERS

Davies: Should miss one start

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Zach Davies said he expects to miss just one start after being placed on the 10-day disabled list with right rotator cuff inflammation.

The right-hander said before Friday's game against Pittsburgh that he expects to start again next weekend at Colorado.

Davies said he first felt tightness in the shoulder during his start against the Chicago Cubs on April 29. He rested two days before beginning a throwing program on Wednesday while the team was in Cincinnati.

Right-hander Jorge Lopez was recalled Friday from Class AAA Colorado Springs to take Davies' spot on the roster.

Manager Craig Counsell said he didn't think that Davies' injury was serious.

-- The Associated Press

Sports on 05/05/2018