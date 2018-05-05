'Price is Right' pays off for ex-Hog's mom

Like her son, Los Angeles Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley (Arkansas Razorbacks), Lisa Beverley appears to have a serious competitive streak.

She showed it off on an episode of The Price is Right that aired Wednesday.

Sporting an "NBA Mom" T-shirt, Lisa started her day playing "Let 'em Roll" and won a new car.

She went on to spin the big wheel to try and qualify for the "Price is Right Showcase" and came up perfect. Not only did she hit the $1.00 on her spin to earn a $1,000 bonus, it was the only spin on the wheel that could defeat her devastated opponent's total of 95 cents to advance to the "Showcase."

There she outbid her opponent to win yet another car and a trip to Madagascar.

Despite his NBA millions, Patrick Beverley wants a piece of his mom's winnings.

"Moms won price is right!!! ... Let me hold one of those cars mama!!!!" he tweeted.

Let it go

Kobe Bryant has transitioned from winning NBA titles to Oscars, but he still hasn't moved on from ripping one of his old teammates.

During a talk at the University of Southern California last month, Bryant was asked whether he knew who the second-leading scorer was on the night of his 81-point game in 2006. When he was told it was Smush Parker, Bryant couldn't hide his disgust.

"What did he have, four?" Bryant said, according to TMZ Sports. Parker had 13, actually. "Now you know why I had to score 81," Bryant said. "Tough days, man. That was tough."

In 2012, Bryant went out of his way to throw Parker under the bus while discussing Steve Nash winning the MVP in 2005-2006.

"I tell Steve, you won MVP but I was playing with Smush Parker," Bryant told the Los Angeles Times. "Smush Parker was the worst. He shouldn't have been in the NBA, but we were too cheap to pay for a point guard. We let him walk on."

Parker previously claimed that Bryant wouldn't even talk to him during their time together.

"He looked at me in practice and was dead serious and said, 'You can't talk to me. You need more accolades under your belt before you come talk to me,' " Parker told ESPN in 2014.

DOGGING IT

Dan Mullen and Tim Tebow helped Florida etch its name in the college football history books during their time together in Gainesville.

Mullen was the Gators' offensive coordinator before he left to be Mississippi State's head coach. Mullen has since returned to Florida as its head coach, and Tebow signed with the Mets to play minor league baseball after a short NFL career.

They've maintained their connection in a special way.

In an interview from the Chick-fil-A Challenge golf tournament in Georgia this week, Mullen told a fun story about how his family dog is named after one of Tebow's iconic moments in his Gators career.

The dog's name is Heisman, since the Mullens got him shortly after Tebow won the Heisman Trophy in 2007.

"My dog Heisman, he's a soft-coated Wheaten Terrier," Mullen said. "We got the dog the year Timmy Tebow won the Heisman. We were coaching him, so we thought, 'Hey, what a great name.' I mean it was close to being Maxwell because he had won the Maxwell Award earlier, and we thought that's good mojo right there."

And Mullen's final dog comment will please Gators fans: "I hope the next one we get, his name is Champ."

SPORTS QUIZ

How many points a gane did Patrick Beverley average with the Arkansas Razorbacks?

SPORTS ANSWER

Beverley averaged 13.0 points per game in his two seasons with the Razorbacks.

